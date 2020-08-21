Nigerian Airforce destroys ‘several’ Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

THE Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the Operation HAIL STORM has destroyed several Boko Haram terrorists structures and neutralized their fighters in Borno State.

John Enenche, a Major General and Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

Enenche however did not specify the number of terrorists that were neutralized during the operation

He said the operation was carried out in Warshale in the Northern part of state on August 19, after credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was one of those being used by the terrorists as staging area to launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters, which engaged the location recording devastating hits resulting in the obliteration of several structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists,” Enenche said.

He stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.