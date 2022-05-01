- Advertisement -
22.3 C
Abuja

Nigerian Army says IPOB is promoting insecurity in Nigeria through misinformation

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
IPOB
File Photo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Nigerian Army has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of promoting insecurity in Nigeria through misinformation and the misrepresentation of facts against it.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said IPOB, through one Solomon Okafor, of Radio Biafra, London, was using pictures of fake soldiers arrested recently by operatives to malign the Army on social media.

Nwachukwu accused Okafor of peddling malicious disinformation and falsehood on social media, and alleging complicity by troops in a fictitious case of the kidnapping of a family of 10 in Kaduna State.

He added that the said Okafor also alleged that about 87 per cent of Nigerian soldiers were kidnappers and bandits.

“It must, therefore, be clarified that the said report is a creation of IPOB/ESN social media foot soldiers, with intent to malign the NA.

“The picture bandied around on the social media is a picture of fake soldiers (impostors) who were arrested in the Lagos-Ondo states axis by troops of Operation CHECKMATE under 81 Division NA sometime in April 2022. The operation was widely publicized in both the new and traditional media before handing over the suspects to the Nigeria Police.

“It is also crucial to emphasize that following troops’ successful exploits in unravelling and unmasking IPOB elements who have been masquerading as unknown gunmen and wreaking carnage against Ndigbo in South East Nigeria, IPOB/ ESN have severally attempted to use doctored graphic images, video footages and spurious narratives in online and social media campaigns to disparage the NA and bring her to disrepute,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Nwachukwu told Okafor and his sponsors that no matter the campaign of calumny by IPOB and other fifth columnists, the Nigerian Army would be undeterred and would remain a cherished national institution that would continue to execute its constitutional mandate of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria toward building a united nation.

He urged members of the public to disregard the “mindless and irresponsible propaganda clearly emanating from IPOB, which he said was aimed at promoting insecurity in the country.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023: Sowore asks Nigerians to vote for candidates with fresh blood, ideas

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has advised Nigerians to cast their votes for candidates...
Education

End ASUU strike or forget holding your primaries in Abuja, NANS tells political parties

AHEAD of preparations by various political parties to elect their presidential candidates for the...
Crime

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched a manhunt for a lady who claimed...
Breaking News

Soludo’s appointee dies two weeks after govt job

Joe Anatune, an appointee of the Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has...
Environment

How charcoal, indiscriminate logging contribute to deforestation in Kwara

By Abdulrasheed Hammad In Kwara State, the loggers and charcoal producers are making fortunes from...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Sultan declares new date for Eid-El-Fitr in absence of moon

NIN/SIM linkage: MTN loses 1.3m subscribers in one year

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow charcoal, indiscriminate logging contribute to deforestation in Kwara
Next articleSoludo’s appointee dies two weeks after govt job

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.