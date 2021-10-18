29.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian awarded €30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Headquarters of Irish’s Workplace Relations Commission. Credit: Irish Times
Headquarters of Irish’s Workplace Relations Commission. Credit: Irish Times

Related

1min read

A Nigerian residing in Ireland taunted for his looks by a senior colleague has been awarded €30,000 (equivalent to about N14 million) after the court found his employer, CPL Solutions, ‘vicariously liable’ for racial harassment.

Victor Kings Oluebube alleged he was called a chimpanzee by his team leader in February 2019 and subjected to monkey noises in front of a number of co-workers. The court held that the recruitment firm CPL Solutions took no steps to reverse the effects of the racial harassment experienced by Oluebube.

Ireland’s Deputy Chairman of the Labour Court Alan Haugh stated that with regard to the serious nature of the harassment and the effects that it had had on Oluebube, the redress should be dissuasive and proportionate to the injury he suffered.

The employer was also flayed for ‘very unsophisticated bullying and harassment policy’ and ordered CPL Solutions Ltd, trading as Flexsource Recruitment, to pay the €30,000 to Oluebube for racial discrimination under the Employment Equality Act.

During the proceeding, Oluebube said he did not report the first incident of racial harassment that occurred in February 2019 and that on May 21st 2019, the team leader repeated the same racist abuse, also in the presence of other co-workers.

He then notified his manager of the alleged racist abuse who subsequently escalated it to management and an investigation into the allegation.

The team leader was issued a written warning, after the investigator upheld the complaints of racial harassment against him, but failed to provide Oluebube with any terms of reference or timeline for her investigation.

- Advertisement -

The CPL Solutions witness confirmed to the court that neither Oluebube nor his co-workers had been provided with any training in relation to the prevention of bullying and harassment in the workplace.

The decision by the Labour Court reverses an earlier ruling by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), which dismissed Oluebube’s claim for racial discrimination.

The WRC adjudicator, in June 2020, held that CPL Solutions showed it took steps to reverse the effects of the harassment and to prevent a recurrence and as such did not harass Oluebube on racial grounds.

Delivering a counter judgement after an appeal by Oluebube, Haugh stated that the victim was not given sight of any witness statements procured by the investigator, or the opportunity to respond to anything said by the perpetrator of the alleged harassment.

The judge stated that the CPL Solutions investigator simply informed Oluebube verbally in a general way that she had concluded her investigation, that she had upheld his complaints and the alleged perpetrator had been sanctioned.

The €30,000 award is equivalent to approximately 63 weeks’ gross pay.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Nigerian awarded €30,000 for racial discrimination in Ireland

A Nigerian residing in Ireland taunted for his looks by a senior colleague has...
News

Ebonyi attack: Only one person was killed, not 35 – LG chairman

CHAIRMAN of Ohaukwu Local Government Area Clement Oda has denied the rumour that 35...
News

Why South-East may not produce Nigeria’s next president -Dokpesi

FOUNDER of Daar Communications Raymond Dokpesi said the South-East would not be trusted to...
News

Bandits kill over 30 people in Sokoto

MORE than 30 persons have been brutally murdered in cold blood by terrorists suspected...
Banking and Finance

Nigerians criticise CBN’s reliance on Dangote refinery to fix naira’s free fall

SCORES of Nigerians have criticised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s reliance on Dangote's...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEbonyi attack: Only one person was killed, not 35 – LG chairman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.