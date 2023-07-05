29.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsDiaspora News
Diaspora News

Nigerian boy receives 40 scholarships in US, heads to Harvard

Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU
Achunike Okafor//https://www.govstemscholars.com

Related

A NIGERIAN boy, Achunike Okafor, has received 40 scholarship offers after bagging an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-breaking 4.625 grade-point average from the Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, United States (US).

As a result of the feat, prominent institutions, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers, have offered scholarships to the 18-year-old Okafor.

Science Park principal Darlene Gearhart, hailed Okafor as an extraordinary individual, noting his humility, drive, and industrious nature.

She described him as an exceptional student who has always displayed a thirst for knowledge.

Superintendent of Schools Roger León also commended the student’s exceptional performance, recognising it as a source of pride for Science Park High, the school district, and the Newark community.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunities presented to him, Okafor said, “I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community.

“I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    With his sights set on a neuroscience degree, the 18-year-old plans to pursue his education at Harvard University.

    León expressed well wishes for Okafor’s future success at Harvard and anticipated further accomplishments from him.

    Beyond his academic achievements, Achunike Okafor has actively contributed to the school community. He co-founded the Science Club, served as the vice president of the Junior Student Council and the Stand & Deliver Club.

    Additionally, he held the position of president in the Future Educators Club and the Black Student Union. Okafor also acted as the co-captain of the robotics team and served as the treasurer of the Environmental Club at his school.

    Oghenekevwe UCHECHUKWU

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Elections

    Tinubu closes defence, tenders register to dispute Obi’s LP membership

    PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has closed his defence against the petition filed to challenge...
    Education

    Message from JAMB said I scored 249 — Ejikeme

    MMESOMA Ejikeme, a candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), accused by the...
    Elections

    2023 elections: INEC to prosecute Adamawa REC, vote-buyers

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready to prosecute the suspended...
    Politics and Governance

    Reps to probe TETFund over N2.3trn tertiary education tax fund

    THE House of Representatives has said it will investigate the alleged abuse of N2.3...
    Media Opportunities

    ICIR journalist shortlisted for Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards

    THE ICIR Head of Investigation, Olugbenga Adanikin, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sanlam...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Nigerian Hilda Baci seeks Guinness world record in cooking marathon

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Fuel subsidy is gone, says Tinubu

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Tinubu closes defence, tenders register to dispute Obi’s LP membership

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.