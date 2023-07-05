Nigerian boy receives 40 scholarships in US, heads to Harvard

A NIGERIAN boy, Achunike Okafor, has received 40 scholarship offers after bagging an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-breaking 4.625 grade-point average from the Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, United States (US).

As a result of the feat, prominent institutions, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers, have offered scholarships to the 18-year-old Okafor.

Science Park principal Darlene Gearhart, hailed Okafor as an extraordinary individual, noting his humility, drive, and industrious nature.

She described him as an exceptional student who has always displayed a thirst for knowledge.

Superintendent of Schools Roger León also commended the student’s exceptional performance, recognising it as a source of pride for Science Park High, the school district, and the Newark community.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunities presented to him, Okafor said, “I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community.

“I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honors.”

With his sights set on a neuroscience degree, the 18-year-old plans to pursue his education at Harvard University.

León expressed well wishes for Okafor’s future success at Harvard and anticipated further accomplishments from him.

Beyond his academic achievements, Achunike Okafor has actively contributed to the school community. He co-founded the Science Club, served as the vice president of the Junior Student Council and the Stand & Deliver Club.

Additionally, he held the position of president in the Future Educators Club and the Black Student Union. Okafor also acted as the co-captain of the robotics team and served as the treasurer of the Environmental Club at his school.