Nigerian man set ablaze by jilted lover in Australia dies

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
1min read

A NIGERIAN man Stanley Obi has died from injuries sustained after his jilted partner and mother of his four children set him and his current girlfriend ablaze at his home in New Beith, South Brisbane Queensland, Australia.

Obi, 33, died in hospital on Thursday night at about 10:00 pm after sustaining critical burns to 90 per cent of his body, Queensland Police said.

“He said to me, ‘I’m not going to make it, I’m going to die, I’m going to die, you need to help me. Help me,” a neighbour identified as AI recalled.

It was gathered that his former partner Sarah Mudge, 31, broke into the house before 3:00 am on Thursday, March 10, stormed into his bedroom and doused him and his new lover with petrol, before setting them on fire.

His girlfriend escaped the house with his children with minor burns to her throat and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for observation, while a body believed to be Mudge’s has been recovered from the building.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted on the body found in the burnt-out house to confirm the identity.

In the past year Obi and Mudge took out domestic violence orders against each other, legal sources have told ABC News. An investigation into the pair’s complicated relationship has been on, which spilled over into the court matter which had been finalised.

Obi, a nurse, was a care manager for the Aveo Group’s Newstead retirement community in Brisbane, while Mudge ran a portrait photography company.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

