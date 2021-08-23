29.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian Mission in UK reopens after 10 days of shutdown

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

After an emergency shutdown for 10 days, the Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, reopened to the public on Monday, August 23.

The shutdown was to forestall the spread of the COVID-19 virus after two officials tested positive and were advised to embark on mandatory isolation.

“The High Commission will fully reopen to the public from Monday, 23rd August, 2021 and wishes to seize this opportunity to thank the public for its cooperation during the period,” the Mission announced on its website.

As part of guidelines for resumption, officers and staff who are yet to be vaccinated, or have only received a single dose of the vaccine, would be required to present a valid PCR test dated on or after Sunday, August 15.

Double-jabbed individuals identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases are advised to take PCR tests to check if they have the virus and for variants of concern.

In addition, an Antiviral Sanitisation of the High Commission premises were carried out on Monday, 16th August, 2021, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations

