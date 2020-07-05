Nigerian troops kill 75 terrorists, rescue 35 captives in June

THE Nigerian Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed 75 Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) fighters in the North east and rescued 35 people held captives, between June 1 and 30, 2020.

John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, who disclosed this on Sunday stated that the troops had 17 encounters with the terrorists during that period.

According to him, 18 women, 16 children and one adult male were all rescued.

“Between 1-30 June 2020, the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had a total of 17 encounters with the marauding criminals, neutralizing them in the process,” Enenche said.

He further disclosed that the troops were able to recover several weapons from the terrorists including, Anti-Aircraft Gun, 13 Ak 47 Rifles, one Sniper Rifle, 21 locally made guns, two Dane guns and one Rocker Propelled Gun.

Enenche added that other weapons recovered included three Hand Grenades, five Rocket Propelled Gun bombs, 205 rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition and 1018 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Though largely successful, Enenche disclosed that the troops lost one officer who died during the operation and another wounded in action, noting that the injured officer is currently receiving treatment at the military medical facility.

“Regrettably, one officer paid the supreme price, while one soldier was wounded in action. The wounded personnel have since been evacuated to a military medical facility where he is recuperating,” Enenche said.

According to him, the troops also captured some Boko Haram fighters.

“The period under review also witnessed four surrenders by Boko Haram criminals. The trio of Mohammed Babagana, Modu Jugudun and Alhaji Usman surrendered to the troops of Delta Company at Strong response Area Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

While one Mustapha Kori surrendered to torops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State,” he said.