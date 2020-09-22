Nigerian wanted by FBI over $6m internet scam surrenders to EFCC

FELIX Osilama Okpoh, a suspect indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an internet scam worth more than $6 million has surrendered himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

Uwujaren said Okpoh turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission on Friday, September 18 in the company of his parents, a retired colonel, Garuba Okpoh and Justina Okpoh.

According to the statement, Okpoh, alongside one Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson, were declared wanted by the FBI in 2019 for alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6,000,000.

Uwujaren noted that the suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totalling over $1,000, 000.

“He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud,” Uwujaren stated.

The EFCC spokesperson noted that during its interrogation, Okpoh said he made the decision to surrender himself to the Commission out of respect for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.