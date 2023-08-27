Nigerians consume 1,420 terabytes of data daily in 2022

IN the annual report published by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on subscriber and network data, the total volume of data consumed by subscribers increased to 518,381.78 terabytes in 2022.

Breaking the figure down by daily consumption translates to 1,420.2TB of data used daily by Nigerians.

The ICIR analysis of NCC’s report showed that the telecommunications network in Nigeria increased its industrial performance in 2022.

The report captured that the telecoms industry contributed 13.55 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. This is 0.94 per cent higher than the 12.61 per cent recorded in Q4, 2021.

The NCC said that the number of active subscribers grew by over 13 per cent from 195.5 million in 2021 to 222.6 million voice subscriptions in 2022, while internet subscribers grew by 9.06 per cent from 142 million in 2021 to 154.8 million in 2022.

There was also an increase in Nigeria’s teledensity to 116.60 per cent and broadband penetration to over 78 million in the year under review.

The ICIR recently reported how the ICT sector, agriculture and trade contributed more than 50 per cent to increasing Nigeria’s GDP in the second quarter of 2023.

Further checks by The ICIR showed that the telecoms sector had a Nominal GDP growth rate of 18.83 per cent and a Real GDP growth rate of 10.72 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the capital inflow of the telecoms industry in 2022 dropped to $399.9 million against $753.0 million reported in the preceding year.

Analysing the data

On voice subscriptions, the South West region had the highest recorded with 63.8 million active subscribers. It was followed by the North Central and North West with 42.6 million and 40.8 million subscribers.

Also, South-South had 32.6 million subscribers while North East and South East had the lowest number of subscribers with 21.4 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, in line with the SIM card registration exercise mandated by the Commission, mobile operators, as of December 2022, had registered 301,283,030 subscribers in the country.

On Local and National Telephone Traffic in 2022, the total outgoing traffic was 204,091,441,469.16 minutes while total incoming Local and National Traffic was 194,762,361,239.19 minutes. MTN had the highest total outgoing and incoming Traffic of 119,491,996,074 and 123,372,737,697 minutes respectively in 2022.

Also, the total number of national SMS both sent and received stood at 25.9 billion, while international SMS sent and received was 518.9 million.

Also, the total number of national SMS both sent and received stood at 25.9 billion, while international SMS sent and received was 518.9 million.

The growth in the telecom subscribers also contributes to helping more Nigerians register to get the National Identification Number. The ICIR recently reported how 60.14 million Nigerians have been registered and issued NINs in four years.