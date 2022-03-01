35.1 C
Abuja

Amid plight of Nigerians in Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website blackout enters 40 days

Science and TechICT/Telecoms
Niyi OYEDEJI
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE website of Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry has been inactive for over 40 days now, The ICIR findings have revealed.

This is happening when Nigerians in Ukraine are struggling to flee the country to escape  President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught.

The ministry is expected to provide updates on the happenings in Ukraine through its website as there are estimated 12,000 Nigerian students in the country.

The website with the webpage URL: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov.ng/  is currently not available for people to access.

Afolabi Jeremiah, a Nigerian whose cousin is currently trapped in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, said he was trying to access the website to check the total number of Nigerians in Diaspora when he noticed the website was not going through.

“It is so pathetic that the website of a key ministry like that of foreign affairs would be inaccessible, not even at this critical time,” he said in a WhatsApp chat on Tuesday.

All efforts made by The ICIR to access the website on several devices were futile, as the website was not going through.

- Advertisement -

On the Google Chrome browser, the website came with a privacy error response, while on Opera mini browser, a message popped up that the website was currently under maintenance.

“We are under maintenance. The page is undergoing maintenance and will be back soon. Contact us,” the message on the website read.

Screenshot of the foreign affairs website when accessed on Google chrome
Screenshot of the foreign affairs website when accessed on Operamini browser

 

 

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

The ICIR tried to send a mail to the email provided for contact on the website, which is [email protected], but the message returned that the email address could not be found.

Website down for 40 days and still counting

- Advertisement -

The ICIR ran a background check on the website to determine the last time it was active. Findings revealed the website was last active on January 19, 2022.

The history of the website was checked through Wayback Machine, a platform that enables users to see archived versions of web pages across time.

The Wayback Machine revealed that the last time the website was active was on January 19, 2022.

Since January 19, the website has remained inactive.

Despite the fact that the website is inactive, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama still have the website link attached to their official verified Twitter handles.

 

Ministry spends over N900 million on IT-related services in five years

The ICIR checked through the approved budget from Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to ascertain how much the foreign affairs ministry had expended on Information Technology (IT)-related services over the past five years.

From the data, over the past five years, the ministry has spent over N900 million on different IT services, including IT consulting, Internet access services, maintenance of IT equipment and others.

The five years cover the money the ministry has spent on IT-related services 2018 and 2022.

In 2018, the ministry spent a total sum of N114.477 million on IT related services, N139.407 million in 2019, N95.383 million in 2020, N344.279 million in 2021 and the ministry is billed to spend N272.031 million on same services in 2022.

Infographics showing the total sum of money spent on IT-related services between 2018 and 2022 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A total sum of N5.376 million was spent on IT consultancy services in 2018; N5.376 million in 2019; N3.678 million in 2020; N210.248 million in 2021, and N105 million in 2022.

Infographics showing the total sum of money spent on IT consultancy in five years by the ministry of foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, despite all the spending, the ministry’s website, which is the first point of contact with the citizen, has remained inactive for over 40 days.

The ministry claimed that it was unaware of the website being inaccessible for 40 days.

The ministry’s spokesperson Francisca Omayuli, in a telephone conversation with The ICIR on Tuesday, said she wasn’t aware that the website was not accessible.

“Thank you for your observation, we will take it up with the relevant division,” saidf  Omayuli.

Niyi Oyedeji
Author Page

'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker. You can shoot him an email via [email protected] You can as well follow him on Twitter via @niyi_oyedeji.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

ICT/Telecoms

Amid plight of Nigerians in Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website blackout enters 40 days

THE website of Nigeria's foreign affairs ministry has been inactive for over 40 days...
News

Again, Sowore joins presidential race

PUBLISHER of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has again declared his intention run for president...
News

National Assembly rejects life pension for principal officers

THE National Assembly has rejected a bill seeking to grant life pension to its...
Legislature

Buhari asks National Assembly to amend newly signed Electoral Act

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to amend the newly-signed Electoral Act...
Legislature

Constitution amendment: 10 controversial proposals

AS the National Assembly commences voting on 68 proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution...
Advertisement

Most Read

Video does NOT show Malian woman being humiliated by French citizens

Ukraine confirms peace talks with Russia

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 1)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

WAR: Contrasting fortunes of Russian and Ukrainian embassies in Abuja

Ukraine fast-tracks application for EU membership

Twelve different online scams you should know

Ukraine tells foreigners to enlist in diplomatic missions to fight Russia

Nigerians stranded in Ukraine can now enter Hungary and Romania visa free

Air Peace remains mum two days after Kano Emirate’s three-day ultimatum

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAgain, Sowore joins presidential race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.