33.1 C
Abuja

Fake army recruitment website shut down after ICIR report

Featured NewsNews
Amos ABBA
The Nigerian Army emblem Credit: NA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

A FAKE Nigerian Army website was shut down after The ICIR published an investigation on fraudsters using phishing websites to defraud applicants intending to enlist in the armed forces.

Online fraudsters used the website joinarmy.com.ng to lure applicants who wanted to join the army into dropping their bank details, which granted them access to hack their bank accounts.

Currently, the website is inaccessible. The link to the website is no longer functional since the publication of The ICIR report.

The website was registered by Chima Onyekwere the founder of Linkserve Limited, Nigeria’s major web hosting company.

He also doubles as the current Chairman Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

Onyekwere denied knowledge of the scam website saying as Managing Director of Linkserve Limited his name appears on domain addresses hosted on its server.

“Do you know my age and how do you think I can be associated with such a scam? I don’t know anything about it and I will tell my people to shut down the website after this call,” he said when contacted by The ICIR in the course of the investigation.

- Advertisement -

Onyekwere said the name of the owner of the fake army website is Abdullahi Kabir whose location was given as Abuja.

In November 2020, the Nigerian Army called on Nigerians to disregard recruitment adverts stating that it had not put out any advert for sale of forms for the Short Service Commission/Direct Short Service Course enlistments.

Phishing scams are a type of social engineering attack often used to steal user data, including login credentials and credit card numbers, in order to illegally siphon users’ money from their bank accounts without their knowledge.

The Factcheckhub, a platform that seeks to combat misinformation gives tips on how to identify phishing websites or scams that are perpetrated by masquerading as something else online.

Read the report of the investigation here.

Author Page

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

Featured News

Fake army recruitment website shut down after ICIR report

A FAKE Nigerian Army website was shut down after The ICIR published an investigation...
Energy and Power

AEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has commenced moves to close the over 300,000...
Legislature

Bill seeks 7 years imprisonment for public servants who spend taxpayers’ money on foreign medical treatment

A BILL which passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday is...
Business and Economy

Nigeria received $23.30 billion worth of investment pledges in 2021 – NIPC 

THE Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on Wednesday said investment pledges by foreign and...
News

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

DUKE Oil, a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and Litasco...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

CJN fires back at Malami, says FG sometimes files charges it can’t prove

How fraudsters trick job seekers, hack bank accounts through phishing websites

Wike travels to Jos to attend trial in solidarity with ex governor facing corruption...

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Senate lied about petition against APC member’s nomination as INEC commissioner

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAEDC moves to close 300,000 metering gap with deployment of 180,000 meters

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.