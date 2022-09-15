28.3 C
Abuja

Nigerians mourn UK-based DJ Ola who committed suicide due to depression

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Olaniyi Oladigbo a.k.a. DJ Ola. Source:Dailypost
FRIENDS and associates of a United Kingdom-based Nigerian disc jockey Olaniyi Oladigbo, popularly called DJ Ola, have expressed shock and grief after news emerged that he had taken his life on Tuesday September 13 after dropping off his children at school.

According to one of his friends @ibkdvgirl on TikTok, DJ Ola committed suicide after battling depression, as he had complained of being constantly derided by people.

A professional footbal player tweeted @leonlegge32, “A friend of the family and will be truly missed. He was the life of the party. Still in shock with this news 🕊 RIP Dj Ola”.

@salamatshittuA also tweeted: “RIP DJ Ola I was so surprised yesterday when I heard about his death 😭 we live here in Liverpool together.”

On Facebook, ED O’hene wrote: “A brother on the turntable, a promoter like no other, a supporter, Egbon, like you call me despite being age mates, a jolly fellow, full of energy…your whatsapp message to the group was just yesterday morning and today you are gone. R.I.P. DJ Ola aka Swagger master.”

Bykonz Isaiah said, “R.I.P. Dj Ola aka swagger master. Honestly I have been wondering for the past hours what must have made you to do this. I can’t believe you are gone. Feels like a joke to my ears still but God knows why”.

Other comments stressed the fact that depression was real and there was the need to constantly check on loved ones.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

