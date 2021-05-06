Nigeria’s cabinet appointments are skewed towards incompetent people – Magaji

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

FORMER Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State Muazu Magaji has said that Nigeria’s cabinet appointment or positions are skewed towards incompetent people and not any specific section of the country.

Muazu shared his thoughts in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, where he gave his opinion on the insecurity challenge in Nigeria and its solution.

He said that the foundation of the problems that had beset the present Muhammadu Buhari administration was that there were people brought in, but could not manage their space.

Stating that the country needed to be ruled competently and democratically, he called on the young political generation to “find a coordination platform; not to agitate for anti-democratic changes, but to harness their energy towards a very credible democratic change.”

The APC chieftain believed that the generation in power today had been around since 1999 and received everything that Nigeria had to offer them.

He said there was a need for competent people to be brought onboard the administration.

Magaji cited how in 2015, many professional Nigerians in the diaspora tried to come in and contribute to helping Nigeria, but were sidelined for the benefit of those who had special interest with the then newly elected President Buhari.

He stressed that the structure of Nigeria was no longer working and there was a need to find a common ground which was “a functional respected and democratic Nigeria.”

Magaji also shared how in Kano State, “they are doing their best to coordinate young people to create the necessary shift in the paradigm of power and the change they desire to see.”

Speaking about his unconventional views on the need to restructure the democracy of Nigeria to become equitable among the regions and go beyond party affiliations, Magaji noted that those same views had cost him his appointment as a commissioner in Kano State.

Magaji was a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council for 2019.