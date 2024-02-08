Nikkei Asia hosts webinar for journalists to address misinformation

NIKKEI ASIA is hosting the latest session of its Asia Undercurrent Webinar series, “Tackling Global Misinformation: The International Community’s Fight to Protect Information Integrity.”

This webinar, set for Tuesday, February 13, is free and open to all journalists, particularly those interested in disinformation and possible solutions.

The panel will debate the global problem of disinformation, regulations and viable remedies to defend information integrity.

Fellows and professors from the Brookings Institution’s Centre for Technology Innovation will moderate the panel, featuring speakers from Hitotsubashi University’s Graduate School of Law, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst’s Department of Communication, and Lund University’s Department of Strategic Communication.

This 75-minute live webinar will feature discussion, debate, and live audience Q&A sessions. Interested individuals should register here.