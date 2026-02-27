NIN mandatory for 2026 SSCE candidates, says NIMC

THE NATIONAL Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said National Identification Number (NIN) would be required for all students taking the 2026 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations.

According to the commission, the NIN is a crucial academic tool needed for school registrations, scholarship applications, and other government benefits.

In a statement on its X,handle, NIMC said, “Dear Nigerian parent, your child needs an NIN. NIN is now important for school registrations, exams, scholarships, and many other government benefits.”

“To make it easier for students to get their NIN, NIMC has set up registration points in local communities through their ‘Ward Enrollment Strategy.’ This means students can register closer to home, rather than having to travel far.

“NIMC has also provided ways to find the nearest registration center, including checking their website www.nimse.gov.ng or calling their toll-free line. The commission is emphasising that getting a NIN is free at official centers, and people should beware of unauthorised agents who might try to charge for the service.”

The commission said for students under 16, a parent or guardian with a valid NIN must accompany them to the registration center. It also advised parents to bring their children’s original birth certificate or a statutory declaration of age.

The commission further appealed to parents to take advantage of these efforts to ensure their children have a smooth examination process.

THE ICIR reported that in December 2020, the late president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration issued a directive to communication service providers to withdraw the licence of any service provider which failed to link NIN to subscribers’ SIM cards. This order has since made more millions of Nigerians to register for NIN.