NIN to SIM: FG extends exercise by 6-weeks

THE federal government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecommunication service subscribers by 6-weeks beginning from December 30th, 2020 to February 9, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the federal ministry of communications and digital economy after a meeting with stakeholders in the communication sector.

According to the statement jointly signed by Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Aliyu Aziz, director-general, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), it stated that three weeks have been added for subscribers already with NIN while six weeks have been added for those without NIN.

“The National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration met today, 21st December 2020,” the statement read.

“The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

“Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made: Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.”

It further added that the initial N20 being charged by service providers for retrieving one’s NIN has been removed making the service free.

The Federal Government had directed telecom service providers to block SIM cards not linked to NIN by December 30, 2020, vowing to withdraw the licenses of any service providers who failed to so.

The directive has led to mammoth crowds across major cities around the country especially in Alausa, Lagos state as people are struggling to get themselves register with flagrant abandonment of COVID-19 protocols.

The exercise has also been characterised by allegations of extortion by officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).