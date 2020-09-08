NLC suspends planned protest in Rivers after truce with governor

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the planned protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 in Rivers State.

Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State who stated this in a statement said the agreement to suspend the strike was reached between the Rivers State Government and Labour at a meeting held at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who read the agreement said the parties agreed to sign the agreement on the implementation of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

Wabba announced that the state NLC secretariat that was sealed for the correction of structural defects, would be unsealed while the State Government continues with correction work, if any.

He stated that the Rivers State Government would immediately restore the remittance of check-off dues and pay all outstanding arrears to the respective labour unions.

According to him, the State Government would pay the salaries withheld from health workers due to the 2017 strike action.

The NLC President also said the parties agreed to set up a Tripartite Committee to resolve the adjustment of pensions in line with the Constitution and payment of pension and gratuity.

Parties, he said, agreed to take steps to discontinue all on-going litigation in relation to hitherto disputed matters.

Wabba added that no worker would be victimised on account of his or her involvement in the industrial dispute with the State Government.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his statesmanship that facilitated the resolution of the dispute.