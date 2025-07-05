NLC vows to resist move to decentralise minimum wage

THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared its firm opposition to any attempt by the National Assembly to transfer labour matters, including the national minimum wage, from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

The move would give individual states the power to determine the wages of their workers.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, issued the warning on Friday during the meeting of the Central Working Committee’s National Administrative Council held in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Describing the proposed action as an exercise in futility, Ajaero argued that the issue of minimum wage is globally regarded as a national matter in accordance with International Labour Organisation conventions, which recognise member countries as unified entities rather than a collection of sub-national units.

He accused lawmakers of attempting to dismantle the national wage framework and shift essential labour responsibilities to the states. This includes the proposed establishment of state industrial courts to handle wage disputes independently, a move he said violates international labour principles.

According to Ajaero, “The National Assembly should not proceed with this unless members are willing to allow their respective states to determine their own salaries. If they attempt to sneak labour issues into the Concurrent List, we will mobilise Nigerian workers to resist it through protests, even on election day.”

While addressing journalists after the meeting, Ajaero reiterated that organised labour would resist any effort to undermine the minimum wage law. He called on lawmakers to uphold justice and protect the welfare of the citizens they represent.

He stated that, “Across the world, minimum wage laws are designed to protect workers. In Nigeria, the minimum wage is fixed at seventy thousand naira. The law does not prevent states from paying higher wages, and in fact, several states already do.”

Ajaero warned that allowing states to determine their own minimum wages could endanger the welfare of workers across the country. He also clarified that the NLC was not aware of any state that had refused to implement the newly approved minimum wage.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

On the issue of local government autonomy, he emphasized the need to seek a clear interpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling to ensure its proper enforcement in line with constitutional provisions.

Recall that a bill seeking to remove the negotiation on minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on February 23, 2021 leading to protest by the union.

According to the sponsor, Garba Mohammed (APC Kano), the bill is to allow both the federal and state governments to freely negotiate minimum wage “with their workers in line with our federalism.”

But the NLC opposed the plan, describing the bill as an attempt to undermine Nigeria’s working class.