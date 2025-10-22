back to top

No, Regina Daniels didn’t write ‘Domestic violence na for poor man’ – the viral post is fake

Fact-Check
A viral post claiming that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared a cryptic message on Instagram on domestic violence has surfaced online.

The claim  was posted by a Facebook user, Uloma Opurum, who shared a screenshot allegedly showing a post from Regina Daniels’ verified Instagram account.

The supposed Instagram post featured a photo of the actress with a cryptic caption written in pidgin: “Domestic violence na for poor man, beating na skincare for this side.”

The caption on the Facebook post read: “This makes sense now.”

The Facebook post was published on Saturday, October 18, shortly after reports circulated that the actress had allegedly accused her husband, Ned Nwoko, of assault.

Since it was shared, the post has garnered over 5,000 reactions and 638 comments, sparking widespread discussion across social media.

On Saturday October 18, Regina Daniels in a disturbing and chaotic video clip had stated that she was tired and could no longer stand the treatment from her husband.

CLAIM

Screenshot shows Regina Daniels made a post with caption “Domestic violence na for poor man, beating na skincare for this side.”

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is MISLEADING!

A check across her Instagram page showed that the post, which was originally made on October 4 2025, was a video post and the caption read:

Na only the cloth I like but make una try listen to the lyrics e be like say e day pass message o Abi na my ear ??

Translated to English: It’s only the outfit I like, but you guys should try listening to the lyrics, it sounds like it’s passing a message, or is it just me?

Referring to the audio that accompanied her post.

Further checks confirm that the viral screenshot was doctored, as the image used was taken from her video post, but the caption was digitally altered.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Regina Daniels hinted at domestic violence is false; the screenshot in circulation is manipulated

The claim that Regina Daniels hinted at being a victim of domestic violence through the quoted caption is false and MISLEADING. The viral screenshot was manipulated, and the original post contained a completely different caption unrelated to the claim.

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

