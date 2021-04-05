fbpx

No single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria – Kanu

By Vincent Ufuoma
Buhari in Japan
IPOB leader Nnamdi-Kanu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)Nnamdi Kanu has said that no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria.

Kanu said this in a statement on Monday.

He queried the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s rehabilitation programmes for arrested members of Boko Haram and some criminal gangs destabilising the country’s peace, stressing that the criminals were treated with kid gloves.

Kanu’s statement came hours after some gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

The attackers also reportedly torched Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed over 1,500 inmates.

The State Police Command is yet to make any comment on the incident as efforts by The ICIR to reach the police spokesperson Orlando Ikeokwu for comments were unsuccessful.

Several calls put across to his phone were not picked, neither did he react to a text message sent to his Whatsapp number as of the time of filing this report.

