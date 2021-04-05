No single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)Nnamdi Kanu has said that no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria.

Kanu said this in a statement on Monday.

He queried the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s rehabilitation programmes for arrested members of Boko Haram and some criminal gangs destabilising the country’s peace, stressing that the criminals were treated with kid gloves.

If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen & other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria. If you know you know! #UGM — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 5, 2021

Kanu’s statement came hours after some gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Some vehicles parked at the command headquarters were also burnt down. It was gathered that the hoodlums further freed suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

The attackers also reportedly torched Owerri Correctional Prison in Imo State capital and freed over 1,500 inmates.

The State Police Command is yet to make any comment on the incident as efforts by The ICIR to reach the police spokesperson Orlando Ikeokwu for comments were unsuccessful.

Several calls put across to his phone were not picked, neither did he react to a text message sent to his Whatsapp number as of the time of filing this report.