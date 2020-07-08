No Unity School will participate in scheduled WAEC exams – Minister

ADAMU Adamu, the Minister of Education on Wednesday said no Unity School in the country would participate in the scheduled Senior Secondary School Certificate examination by the West Africa Examination Council Examination (WAEC).

Adamu stated this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister insisted that none of the schools under his ministry would resume until schools are considered safe for students and teachers.

He however, urged the WAEC management and the state governments to reconsider their decision to open for exams.

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education had on Monday during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily press briefing announced August 4 as the date for the commencement of the WAEC examination, through September 5.

Meanwhile, WAEC on Tuesday announced guidelines for the conduct of its senior secondary school certificate examination amid coronavirus pandemic.

The PTF had also allowed for the resumption of schools for students in graduating classes.