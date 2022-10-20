30.1 C
Abuja

NOA: We have trained 37,000 Nigerians on Fact-Checking 

News
Mustapha Usman
NOA's Assistant director of Media and publicity, Paul Odenyi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) said it has trained 37,000 Nigerians to fact check information as part of measures to curb fake news and misinformation during the 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed by the Agency’s Assistant Director of Media and Publicity, Paul Odenyi, on Wednesday at a workshop to commemorate the 2022 UNESCO Global media and information literacy week in Abuja with the theme: ‘Capacity Building Workshop On Media And Information Literacy, Interreligious And Intercultural Dialogue’.

Odenyi, speaking as one of the resource persons representing NOA, said the agency has equipped itself with necessary tools to train citizens to checkmate news and information before consuming it.

According to him, the agency has introduced about 37,000 persons to Google reverse image search, Tineye, Yandel and others.

He said that the agency trained 1000 fact-checkers in each state and FCT to curb the menace of fake news and misinformation.

“Arising from the foregoing, it is easy to understand why, this year alone, we at NOA embarked on the project of empowering 37,000 Nigerians with the skills to fact check information in the era of fake news and hate speech.

- Advertisement -

“We are already in Course 12 of that programme and several thousands of Nigerians, especially in the public service, have been equiped with that important skill to verify what is factual, true and appropriate in the information system.”

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

GIJN offers masterclass on Washington’s global impact

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is inviting participants to its masterclass to discuss...
Media Opportunities

National Press Foundation offers award for trade reporting

THE National Press Foundation (NPF) is accepting applications for the Hinrich Foundation Award for Distinguished...
World News

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 44 days

BRITISH Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, saying she came into office...
Business and Economy

NNPC spent N788bn on salaries, N13bn on entertainment, N20bn for phone calls in 2 years

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) incurred a total of N788.7 billion administrative...
Breaking News

#EndSARS memorial: Again, police teargas protesters at Lekki toll gate

OPERATIVES of the Nigeria Police Force on Thursday, October 20, fired tear gas to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSBM releases data on #ENDSARS panel
Next articleFayemi commissions uncompleted multi-billion naira cargo airport + [photos]

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.