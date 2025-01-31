Nobody can stop Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Joe Igbokwe boasts

A CHEIFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has dismissed any possibility of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failing in his bid for a second term.

He boasted that the Nigerian leader had a history of indomitability in elections.

In a social media post, Igbokwe argued that Tinubu’s political weight, influence years of planning for clinching the presidency, which he achieved in 2023, would see him through in 2027 when he recontests.

He dismissed critics and told those hoping to dislodge Tinubu in 2027 that the president would “reposition, retool, and restructure.”

“No Nigerian East, West, North or South can match PBAT (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) in raising men and women across Nigeria. His humongous works across Nigeria speak for him every day, any day, anywhere.

“Perish the thought if you are one of those who think he will fail and will not get a second term. He will succeed, he will reposition Nigeria, he will advance the course of Nigeria, he will grow Nigeria. He will fix Nigeria, he will retool Nigeria, he will restructure Nigeria, he will raise Nigeria up, he will reform Nigeria etc.

“If you want to fight your opponents, do some little due diligence about the person, study their backgrounds, ask questions about them, do what we call SWOT analysis, check his antecedents, check his track records, check where he is coming from etc,” he said.

However, Igbokwe’s position came at a time of deepening economic hardship and growing discontent with the Tinubu administration’s policies.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu’s policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidy, and the floating of the naira, have led to skyrocketing inflation, worsening cost-of-living crisis, and increased hardships.

The prices of basic commodities, transportation, and services have surged, putting immense strain on average Nigerians.

The government’s handling of security has also drawn criticism, with continued kidnapping incidents, bandit attacks, and insurgency still posing a major threat across the country.

In addition, The ICIR reported that organised labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have frequently clashed with the government over policies perceived as anti-worker, with continued threats of nationwide strikes over economic hardships.

While the president approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 in July 2024, many Nigerian workers have not yet received the improved salaries.

The workers are currently gearing up for nationwide protests against the 50 per cent hike in telecom services in the country – a hike endorsed by the Tinubu’s government. The protests are scheduled for February 4.

Growing political opposition and internal cracks in APC

Beyond the economic turmoil, Tinubu is facing increasing opposition both from within and outside his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Elrufai, and ex-minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who are notable chieftains of the APC, have distanced themselves from his administration.

Amaechi, also a former governor of Rivers State, had accused Nigerian leaders, including Tinubu, of having uncontrollable avarice for power.

He said Nigerian politicians’ primary objective was to hold on to power at all costs, even if it meant resorting to theft and violence.

Amaechi, who contested and lost the APC presidential primary to Tinubu in 2022, stated these at the National Conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria held in Abuja earlier this week.

Speaking at the event, Amaechi said the country’s situation required that citizens devise strategies on how to sack many leaders from office in the next election.

Similarly, El-rufai at the conference described the situation in the country as a “national emergency,” warning that the opposition risks extinction unless it united.

He called on opposition parties to form a united platform to challenge the ruling party and save the nation’s democracy.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are also capitalising on Tinubu’s perceived failures to relaunch themselves into the hearts of Nigerians.

Leaders from both parties, including the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi (of the PDP and LP respectively) have consistently attacked Tinubu’s administration for failing to deliver good governance expected by citizens.

Abubakar and Obi vied for the presidency against Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 election but lost.

Many Nigerians believe that Abubakar and other leading politicians in opposition parties, including the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) are strategising to unseat Tinubu should he recontest for the presidency in 2027.