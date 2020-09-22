North East Elders group asks Buhari to sack Service Chiefs over escalating insecurity

THE North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the secu­rity challenges facing the country.

“There is no denying the fact that at this moment, the entire nation is distressed by the incessant mind­less killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenseless com­munities by insurgents, ban­dits and kidnappers,” the group said in a statement issued by Zana Goni, its chairman on Monday.

“There is no denying the fact also that these have resulted in indescribable agony, anguish and torment to the Nigerian citizens.”

The North East Elders’ group noted that excuses being tendered by the Service Chiefs were no longer tenable adding that the worsening security situation in the country was further reinforcing the urgent need to inject new hands with fresh ideas to han­dle the nation’s security archi­tecture.

“We have seen that the security situation under the current Service Chiefs has reached an unbearable state,” it said.

“And following these mentioned above, we, the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development, in the strongest terms, restate the call to Pres­ident Muhammadu Buhari to honor the resolution of the National Assembly and positions of majority of Nigerians to im­mediately remove the Service Chiefs and bring in new hands to effectively confront the secu­rity challenges starring us in our face as a nation.”

On Monday, the Nigerian Army announced that Dahiru Chiroma Bako, a Colonel and its Commander of 25 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno State, died of injuries sustained during a shootout between Troops and some elements of West Africa Islamic Province (ISWAP) on Sunday.

Ado Isa, a Colonel and Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division said the late Commander led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa when his patrol team entered an ambush at about 10 am on Sunday.

The nation’s Service Chiefs were appointed by President Buhari when he assumed office in 2015.

Several calls by the National Assembly and by Nigerians to sack and replace them have been rebuffed by the presidency.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in a statement in July to respond to call by the National Assembly asking for the removal of the Service Chiefs said the prerogative to appoint and fire Service Chiefs solely lies on his boss adding that Buhari would always do what is the best of the nation.

“The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times,” Adesina said.