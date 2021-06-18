We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A coalition of 75 northern groups has announced a reward of N100 million for persons who can produce the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The coalition said Kanu had committed ‘crime against humanity.’

The coalition, under the aegis of the Northern Consensus Movement (NCM), disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to NCM’s Spokesperson Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, Kanu has been the one instigating hate speech and killings of some northerners doing legitimate businesses in the South-East part of the country.

“We are declaring Nnamdi Kanu wanted for crimes against humanity and for instigating the killing of innocent Northerners in the southeast via his hate speech.

“We want him to answer for the killing and destruction of Northerners residing and undertaking lawful businesses in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

“So, we are placing a bounty of N100m as an offer to anyone who can produce him alive, hale, hearty, and uninjured to us for onward delivery to the security agencies for the continuation of his prosecution.”

Aliyu urged the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and the European Union to facilitate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria to face the continuation of his trial for alleged treason.

“We call on both the US, the UK, and the EU, a champions of democracy, rule of law, and freedoms of speech and expression to kindly and humbly respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and facilitate the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

“This is so he can face his treason, and possibly fresh terrorism and genocide charges against innocent citizens of Nigeria.”