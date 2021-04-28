Northern groups seek UN’s intervention to facilitate Biafra actualisation

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has sought the intervention of the United Nations in facilitating the final actualisation of the Biafran dream by Igbos.

According to PUNCH, this was stated in a communiqué issued by CNG spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The CNG hereby resolves to call on our friends and the international community, the UK especially, to understand that our bilateral friendship is guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference,” parts of the communique had read.

“Hence, their intervention, exclamations and actions should not be drawn to discountenance the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and terror.

“We finally wish to renew our request for the global community’s intervention in persuading Nigerian authorities and the United Nations to facilitate the final actualization of the Biafran dream by the Igbo,” CNG said.

“The world should keep in mind that by far, a destabilised Nigeria will certainly threaten the peace and security of the entire sub-Saharan Africa.”

It noted that unchallenged violence perpetrated on northers by those drumming for succession in the southern parts of the country was a clear indication that there was a vacuum of leadership in the country.

“In the South, gangs of armed IPOB militia, violent secessionists and an assortment of militant groups appear to sense a huge vacuum in the capacity and political will by the Federal Government to challenge them, which they exploit with disastrous consequences on the nation’s security assets and specifically on northern communities and individuals living as minorities in the South while the presidency wallows in deflecting the issue.”

It blamed the problems on IPOB, saying it “is now taking a more ominous and repulsive form and context with open declaration of violence and anarchy against other parts of Nigeria and the Nigerian State.”

The GNG lamented the level of insecurity in the North, saying that the region had never experienced the present level of exposure to criminals and bandits under the regime of Buhari.

While describing as empty and of no effect ‘threats and promises’ to tackle insecurity by President Buhari, the CNG said that “between December 2020 and April 2021, over 970 students were abducted from their schools in the Northern part of Nigeria with a substantial number still in captivity and some violently executed.”