back to top

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna rail service after derailment

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Fear as Abuja–Kaduna train derails
The derailed Abuja-Kaduna train on Tuesday Wednesday August 26, 2025. Picture courtesy of Channels TV
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended operations on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor following Tuesday’s derailment of its train along the route.

Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, told reporters in Abuja that the suspension would remain until investigations are concluded.

He said that teams from the corporation, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other agencies were already examining the scene to determine the cause.

Opeifa dismissed suggestions that the ill-fated train was faulty, insisting its coaches and locomotives were in good working condition.

He added that refunds had been processed for all affected passengers.

While at the Idu and Asham train stations in Abuja, Opeifa met with some of the affected passengers.

He disclosed that six people sustained minor injuries and had been treated, though the total number of passengers on board has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, the NSIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The NSIB’s Director General, Alex Badeh Junior, extended sympathy to the injured and pledged a thorough inquiry.

“Our investigators are on ground to uncover the root cause of this derailment. The Bureau is committed to ensuring the safety of Nigerians through an independent and transparent process,” Badeh stated.

Read Also:

Buhari Promises To Connect States By Rail
Eviction notice: NRC staff, retirees seek FG’s intervention
Fear as Abuja–Kaduna train derails
FG lost N113m to shutdown of Abuja-Kaduna rail line, NRC resumes operations Monday

According to the Bureau, the inquiry will look into both immediate and systemic factors that might have contributed to the derailment, with recommendations expected to prevent a repeat.

The NSIB’s spokesperson, Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed that no lives were lost, asserting that six passengers were injured.

A team of investigators has been deployed to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and liaise with stakeholders, he said.

The ICIR reported that the train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed around Jere, Kaduna State.

The train derailed at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, triggering fear among passengers and their relatives.

A passenger who spoke with Channels TV at the scene said the situation was chaotic, with terrified passengers scampering for safety in confusion.


     

     

    Confirming the incident, the Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, explained that a rescue operation was already underway at the scene but declined to provide further details.

    Military personnel were deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.

    The ICIR reports that the Abuja-Kaduna train corridor is a very sensitive route. Despite being one of Nigeria’s most active rail corridors, used daily by hundreds of commuters, it has faced many challenges.

    In March 2022, passengers using the service sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on a Monday evening.

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement