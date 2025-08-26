NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna rail service after derailment

THE Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended operations on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor following Tuesday’s derailment of its train along the route.

Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, told reporters in Abuja that the suspension would remain until investigations are concluded.

He said that teams from the corporation, the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), and other agencies were already examining the scene to determine the cause.

Opeifa dismissed suggestions that the ill-fated train was faulty, insisting its coaches and locomotives were in good working condition.

He added that refunds had been processed for all affected passengers.

While at the Idu and Asham train stations in Abuja, Opeifa met with some of the affected passengers.

He disclosed that six people sustained minor injuries and had been treated, though the total number of passengers on board has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, the NSIB has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The NSIB’s Director General, Alex Badeh Junior, extended sympathy to the injured and pledged a thorough inquiry.

“Our investigators are on ground to uncover the root cause of this derailment. The Bureau is committed to ensuring the safety of Nigerians through an independent and transparent process,” Badeh stated.

According to the Bureau, the inquiry will look into both immediate and systemic factors that might have contributed to the derailment, with recommendations expected to prevent a repeat.

The NSIB’s spokesperson, Bimbo Oladeji, confirmed that no lives were lost, asserting that six passengers were injured.

A team of investigators has been deployed to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and liaise with stakeholders, he said.

The ICIR reported that the train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed around Jere, Kaduna State.

The train derailed at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, triggering fear among passengers and their relatives.

A passenger who spoke with Channels TV at the scene said the situation was chaotic, with terrified passengers scampering for safety in confusion.

Military personnel were deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.

The ICIR reports that the Abuja-Kaduna train corridor is a very sensitive route. Despite being one of Nigeria’s most active rail corridors, used daily by hundreds of commuters, it has faced many challenges.

In March 2022, passengers using the service sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on a Monday evening.