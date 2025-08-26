Fear as Abuja–Kaduna train derails

A PASSENGER train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna has derailed around Jere, Kaduna State.

The train derailed at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, triggering fear among passengers and their relations.

According to reports, the incident occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja en route to Kaduna.

A passenger who spoke with Channels TV at the scene said the situation was chaotic, with terrified passengers scampering for safety in confusion.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of the derailment remains unknown, and officials of the Nigeria Railway Commission (NRC) have yet to confirm any injuries or casualties.

Confirming the incident to Punch, the Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, explained that a rescue operation was already underway at the scene but declined to provide further details.

Reports indicate that military personnel have been deployed to the site to assist in evacuating stranded passengers.

The ICIR reports that the Abuja-Kaduna train corridor is a very sensitive route. Despite being one of Nigeria’s most active rail corridors, used daily by hundreds of commuters, it has faced many challenges.

In March 2022, passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on a Monday evening.

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists used an improvised explosive device to derail the train.

Pictures and videos from the attack seen by The ICIR show passengers who sustained injuries, while some parts of the train were destroyed.

Some of the passengers were abducted by the terrorists.

Earlier in October 2021, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train with explosives, forcing a suspension of operations on the rail line.

As of December 2021, The ICIR confirmed that security operatives travel alongside passengers and constantly patrol the chambers of the train with guns.

Due to the rampant kidnapping and abduction on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, travellers had embraced the train as a safer alternative.

Beyond attacks on transport systems, terrorists operating in the state have also unleashed mayhem on residents of Kaduna.

Terrorists have killed many residents in the state during attacks on Giwa, Birnin Gwari, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas, among others in the state.

