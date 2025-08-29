NUJ FCT condemns harassment of journalist by NRC MD, demands apology

THE Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has condemned the alleged harassment, intimidation, and verbal abuse of its member, Ladi Bala, a transport reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 27, 2025, while Bala, who was a former president of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, was covering the aftermath of a train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line.

Recall that The ICIR reported how the Abuja-Kaduna train derailed at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 26, triggering fear among passengers and their relations.

The incident occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja en route to Kaduna.

A statement by the NUJ stated that Opeifa disrupted Bala’s live reporting, verbally assaulted her with demeaning language, and ordered security personnel to remove her from the scene.

The statement, signed by FCT branch Secretary, Jide Oyekunle, further alleged that Opeifa threatened to report her to security agencies, the Presidency, and NTA management with the intent of having her dismissed.

“On August 27, 2025, while performing her professional and legal duties covering the aftermath of the train derailment along the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, Comrade Bala was subjected to unprovoked assault by the MD using words like ‘you are stupid, your management is stupid, foolish woman, look at you, you are not even properly dressed, useless.” Who is watching NTA,“ and so on.

“Opeifa, who aggressively questioned her presence, disrupted her live reporting in the process and allegedly threatened her with physical removal, and eventually ordered security personnel to bundle her away from the scene,” the statement read.

The NUJ also accused the NRC boss of threatening and insulting its chairman, Grace Ike, who attempted to mediate in the matter.

The union described Opeifa’s conduct as a blatant violation of the fundamental rights and dignity of journalists, especially women in the profession, and a grave threat to press freedom.

It said his actions contravened Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee freedom of expression and press freedom.

“It is an affront on democracy and rule of law and such acts of intimidation and violence undermine the fundamental role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and public enlightenment.

“The inane attitude of Mr. Opeifa is another clear indication of growing hostility against the media in Nigeria and intolerant posture of government officials to accountability and public scrutiny. Such conduct is unacceptable and contrary to the values of democracy and human rights,” the statement added.

The NUJ FCT Council demanded an immediate and unreserved public apology from Opeifa and called on the NRC to take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents.

The union’s outrage comes as concerns over press freedom deepen in Nigeria.

Just early this month, Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago ordered the sealing of a private radio station, accusing it of incitement and unethical broadcasts, while also calling for its licence to be revoked.

The ICIR reported that the governor issued the order during an expanded All Progressive Congress (APC) caucus meeting at the Government House in Minna.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

He instructed security forces to seal off the station, recommended the revocation of its broadcasting licence, and ordered that its owner, Shuaibu Badeggi, be profiled.

In Nigeria, concerns over press freedom have escalated in recent years. Journalists have faced arrests, physical assaults, and threats while carrying out their constitutional duty, particularly on issues involving security agencies, corruption, and human rights violations.

Laws such as the Cybercrimes Act have been wrongly used to clamp down on dissenting voices, including journalists.

The 2024 data by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.