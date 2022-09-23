26.1 C
Abuja

NUJ president elected to lead African Congress of Journalists

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christopher Isiguzo, has been elected president of the African Congress of Journalists (ACJ) by the continental body’s Governing Council at a meeting held on September 21, 2022.

According to a press statement released today by the NUJ national secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, Isiguzo took over from the president of the Burundi Union of Journalists and founding president of the ACJ, Alexandre Niyungeko, who voluntarily stepped down to pursue other commitments.

Niyungeko will, however, remain a member of the Governing Council.

“The new President expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the confidence and trust reposed in him and promised to work assiduously for the progress of the CAJ,” the statement said.

The ICIR reports that Isiguzo was the vice-president of the CAJ before his election as president and is expected to roll out a range of activities aimed at addressing the concerns of journalists in Africa.

The CAJ, which was launched in June 2020, has officially been registered under Kenyan laws, giving it the impetus to tackle challenges facing journalists In Africa,
and has set up its continental headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are all elated about the registration of CAJ because this will enable it play its role in contributing to addressing the challenges facing journalists in Africa,’’ Niyungeko was quoted as saying.

- Advertisement -

The CAJ aims to bring an African approach to issues around press freedom, the safety of journalists, and access to information, in line with the African Union Agenda 2063 and African Renaissance.

It is poised to take up the mandate of protecting and defending freedom of expression and information as laid down in the Declaration of Principles of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.

Other members of the Governing Council include the Secretary, William Oloo from Kenya; Treasurer, Monique Kacou from Cote d’Ivoire; Ibrahima Ndiaye from Senegal; Iddah Francis Mushi from Tanzania; Indira Correia Balde from Guinea-Bissau; and Syabonga Dlamini from Swaziland.

Others are Abdalle Ahmed Mumin from Somalia; Patsy Athanase from Seychelles; and Emmanuel Chibwana from Malawi.

The Council will soon nominate a replacement for Foster Dongozi from Zimbabwe, who passed away in December 2021.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Abuja court remands Nigerian professor arrested for assaulting orderly

A CHIEF magistrate court in Abuja has ruled that Zainab Duke Abiola, a Nigerian...
News

PSC condemns alleged assault of officer in Abuja, calls for withdrawal of orderlies

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has condemned the alleged assault of a female police...
News

Taraba governor vows to deal with monarchs engaging in anti-peace activities

THE governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has vowed to deal with any...
News

Two persons rescued from Lagos collapsed building

A three-storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos. According to the...
News

2023: Wike says Atiku can’t be president, challenges PDP to suspend him

THE governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed reasons why the presidential candidate...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbuja court remands Nigerian professor arrested for assaulting orderly

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.