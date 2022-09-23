NUJ president elected to lead African Congress of Journalists

THE president of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Christopher Isiguzo, has been elected president of the African Congress of Journalists (ACJ) by the continental body’s Governing Council at a meeting held on September 21, 2022.

According to a press statement released today by the NUJ national secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, Isiguzo took over from the president of the Burundi Union of Journalists and founding president of the ACJ, Alexandre Niyungeko, who voluntarily stepped down to pursue other commitments.

Niyungeko will, however, remain a member of the Governing Council.

“The new President expressed appreciation to his colleagues for the confidence and trust reposed in him and promised to work assiduously for the progress of the CAJ,” the statement said.

The ICIR reports that Isiguzo was the vice-president of the CAJ before his election as president and is expected to roll out a range of activities aimed at addressing the concerns of journalists in Africa.

The CAJ, which was launched in June 2020, has officially been registered under Kenyan laws, giving it the impetus to tackle challenges facing journalists In Africa,

and has set up its continental headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are all elated about the registration of CAJ because this will enable it play its role in contributing to addressing the challenges facing journalists in Africa,’’ Niyungeko was quoted as saying.

The CAJ aims to bring an African approach to issues around press freedom, the safety of journalists, and access to information, in line with the African Union Agenda 2063 and African Renaissance.

It is poised to take up the mandate of protecting and defending freedom of expression and information as laid down in the Declaration of Principles of Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa.

Other members of the Governing Council include the Secretary, William Oloo from Kenya; Treasurer, Monique Kacou from Cote d’Ivoire; Ibrahima Ndiaye from Senegal; Iddah Francis Mushi from Tanzania; Indira Correia Balde from Guinea-Bissau; and Syabonga Dlamini from Swaziland.

Others are Abdalle Ahmed Mumin from Somalia; Patsy Athanase from Seychelles; and Emmanuel Chibwana from Malawi.

The Council will soon nominate a replacement for Foster Dongozi from Zimbabwe, who passed away in December 2021.