Nigerians should expect high transport fares if….- NURTW

THE National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has appealed to the Federal Government to subsidize the cost of operations for the commercial transport operators as they would have to carry fewer passengers on each trip following the lifting of ban on interstate travels.

“So we want the government to help subsidize the cost of those passengers that we will not be carrying or we will have to increase our transport fares,” said Kabiru Yau, acting National Secretary of NURTW.

“So, what is the gain? What will you give to the owner of the vehicle? So, the government should please help us look into this matter.”

Yau commended the Federal Government for lifting the ban on interstate travels, noting that members of the union can now start working to fend for themselves and their families.

Guidelines issued by the Federal Government for commercial buses to operate include allowing only 50 percent capacity of passengers, who must all make use of their face masks.

However, reacting to the development, the union leader lamented the impact of operating at 50 percent capacity on the profitability of its members.

He stated that proceeds from trips embarked upon by transporters would barely cover the cost of purchasing fuel and the journey if they don’t enjoy subsidy from the Federal Government.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government on Monday announced the suspension of the interstate travels ban.

Yau however assured that the union will ensure members obey all the COVID-19 protocols in terms of the use of face masks, sanitizers, and other health and safety instructions.