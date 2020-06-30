COVID-19 pandemic not over, worst is yet to come – WHO

TEDROS Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, (WHO) has urged for caution about letting down guards against COVID-19 warning that the pandemic is far from being over.

The WHO chief disclosed this in a virtual meeting on Monday, where he emphasized the need for countries to double up on the fight against the novel virus, which has infected over 10.4 million people and caused the deaths of over 508,000 persons globally.

“We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is, this is not even close to being over,” Ghebreyesus said.

Speaking on the fight against COVID-19, he said that the pandemic has brought out the good and bad side of collective humanity, commending acts of kindness and solidarity, but also condemning the rise in misinformation and the politicisation of the pandemic.

“In an atmosphere of global political division and fractures on a national level, “the worst is yet to come. I’m sorry to say that,” he said.

“With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Boss Mustapha, Secretary General of the Federation and Chairman of the COVID-19 presidential task force announced the suspension of interstate travel ban, stating that travelers can sojourn from July 1.

Mustapha also disclosed that as the country moves towards a new phase of easing lockdown, schools would be reopened for graduating class students and domestic flight operations would be resumed.