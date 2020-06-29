Daycare centres, primary schools remain closed, says FG

THE Federal Government has said all primary schools and daycare centres across the country remained closed.

Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated this in Abuja on Monday while announcing the lifting of bans on interstate travels and domestic flights.

“All daycares and primary schools to remain closed till further evaluation,” he said during the 47th daily press briefing of the PTF.

Aliyu announced that the Federal Government has also approved “safe reopening” of schools in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown , noting however, that only students in graduating classes will resume.

He added that secondary and tertiary schools (public and private) are also to remain closed, until further announcement by the authorities.

The PTF led by Boss Mustapha, who is its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) had on Monday morning met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him and also submit report and recommendations of the task force.

The president following the meeting extended extended Phase 11 of eased lockdown by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30 through midnight of Monday, July 27, 2020.

Mustapha had also in his remarks during the press briefing talked about safe reopening of schools to allow students in graduating classes resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

He also talked about safe reopening of domestic aviation services as soon as practicable even as he said that there would be publication of revised guidelines around the three thematic areas of general movement, industry and labour; and community activities.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had on March 30, ordered lockdown in three states including; Abuja, Lagos and Ogun, a move that was aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which has since infected over 24,000 Nigerians and left over 565 dead, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).