NYSC: Nine corps members to repeat service year in Abia for absconding

Bankole Abe
1min read

NINE members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abia State are to repeat their service year for absconding during the programme.

Abia State NYSC Coordinator Jingi Denis disclosed on Thursday that 870 members of 2021 Batch “A”, Stream II graduated while nine will repeat the service year.

Denis who disclosed this during the passing out parade of the stream, said the punishment was in line with NYSC rules and regulations.

He added that one corps member would be honoured by the state government “in recognition of his outstanding performance during his stay in Abia State”, while five others will receive commendation certificates.

Denis urged them not to fear the unknown in the labour market as the NYSC had empowered them to become business owners through skills acquisition.

Addressing the corps members, the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by the secretary to the State Government, Chris Ezem, urged them not to engage in harmful activities that would dent their images.

“Do not engage in activities that will undermine the noble ideas the society has bestowed on you for participating in the NYSC scheme”, the governor said.

He pleaded with them to be good ambassadors of their immediate families and resource materials for national unity and integration.

Meanwhile, in Gombe State, no fewer than 11 NYSC members of the 2021 Batch “A”, Stream II have also had their service year extended.

Seven others absconded out of the 683 who completed their one-year service in the state.

The Gombe State NYSC Coordinator Ada Imoni revealed that the measures were taken after erring members faced a disciplinary committee.

“Let me put on record that while the scheme rewards hard work to serve as a morale booster, it also disciplines erring corps members to serve as a deterrent to others,” Imoni said.

report by The ICIR had exposed how corps members falsify medical documents and feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols.

The report revealed that some corps members obtain medical certificates from online vendors who forge the documents for a token.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

