NYSC DG warns corps members against travelling at night

— 1 min read

DIRECTOR-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members against travelling at night.

He gave the warning at the passing out ceremony for 2022 Batch A Stream 2 corps members in Sokoto State.

Shuaibu, who was represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC in Sokoto State, Muhammad Nakamba, said corps members are expected to always cut short their trips by 6:00 pm in order to reduce the risk of road accidents.

The NYSC DG advised that in the event nightfall sets on a journey, they should try to spend the night at a military barrack or any other official place designated as safe.

He also warned the corps members against social vices such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advance fee fraud.

Shuaibu reiterated that the NYSC would not spare anyone caught engaging in such vices, adding that such a person would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

The DG assured corps members of their welfare and security, noting that the NYSC is collaborating with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure their safety.

- Advertisement -

The ICIR reported in July 2021 how five prospective corps members lost their lives in a fatal road accident.

The accident happened around 2:00 am along the Abaji/Kwali axis of the Abuja-Lokoja highway.