FIVE prospective corp members have lost their lives to a fatal road accident, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced.

According to a statement issued by the NYSC on its Facebook page, the incident happened along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC Family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway,” the statement said.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, the governments of both Akwa-Ibom and Imo states, the statement added that the incident had left the scheme devasted.

“The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

“Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May their souls rest in peace.”

There is an ongoing orientation exercise at various designated NYSC camps across the country for prospective corp members in Batch B, Stream 1.