Six dead, others injured in Bauchi road accident

AT least six people have died following an auto crash at Dinki village, in Bogoro Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi Yusuf Abdullahi said two other passengers were injured in the accident which involved one commercial vehicle.

“Eight people were involved in the fatal road crash and six of them lost their lives on the spot while two others were seriously injured with bruises and fractures,” Abdullahi said.

The Sector Commander noted that the accident occurred due to loss of control, adding that the deceased and injured passengers had been taken to a General Hospital in Bogoro for examination.

However, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Bogoro, Bauchi Yakubu, who also confirmed the incident to journalists, said the driver had been trying to navigate through the bad road before the accident occurred.

Abdullahi also urged motorists and road users to be adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

About two weeks ago, six people died and 25 others were injured in an auto crash along the Okene-Ogori road in Kogi State.

The number of fatalities from road accidents has remained on the rise, with 6,205 deaths recorded in 2021.