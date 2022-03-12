29.1 C
Abuja

Twelve burnt to death in Kwara road accident

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

TWELVE people died in a fire resulting from a road accident along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road, Kwara State, on Saturday morning.

Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state Jonathan Owoade confirmed this while speaking to journalists.

He said the accident occurred at about 6.20 AM involving two vehicles without registration numbers, blaming it on route and speed limit violation.

“It was a fatal crash which happened at about 6.20 AM. Eighteen persons were involved, six sustained various degrees of burns and, sadly, 12 lost their lives and were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

Owoade noted that the injured victims and the corpses had been taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules, and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“We plead with commercial drivers including articulated vehicle drivers to avoid over speeding.

- Advertisement -

“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives and wish the injured quick recovery,” he said.

Deaths from road accidents in Nigeria have continued to increase over the past three years.

The ICIR reported that there were 6,205 deaths resulting from road crashes in 2021.

Kwara has been among the top ten states with the highest number of lives lost to auto crashes. It recorded 246 deaths from road accidents, according to the report.

Barely a month ago, a pregnant woman had been burnt to death in a fire from an accident which claimed eight other lives.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Twelve burnt to death in Kwara road accident

TWELVE people died in a fire resulting from a road accident along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso...
News

Police confirm death of community school student in Akwa Ibom

THE Akwa Ibom State Police have confirmed the death of a student of the...
News

Melitopol mayor abducted by Russian troops -Ukraine officials

MAYOR of Melitopol in Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, was abducted by Russian soldiers on Friday. This...
COVID-19

COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases as NGOs seek end to vaccine monopoly

NIGERIA recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Nigeria Centre...
Big Investigation

Ariaria Market: Failed power project forces Aba shoemakers to spend millions on powering generators (part 3)

In this third series of the Federal Government’s Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI), Olugbenga Adanikin,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Me? Called Amaechi, Fashola, names? That’s not true− Okonjo-Iweala replies ‘mischief makers’

I will sign “not too young to run” bill −seven key things Buhari said...

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Controversy trails new Customs VIN-valuation system for imported cars

Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

Nigerians abroad not pushing enough for Diaspora voting – Aisha Yesufu

The Life And Times Of The Woman On The Fifty Naira Note

Russia trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukraine president Zelensky

Nigerian presidency repeats lies, half-truths on infrastructure projects in South-East (part 1)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice confirm death of community school student in Akwa Ibom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.