Calabar Carnival: Bikers’ Parade cancelled as 7 die, 29 sustain injuries in accident

Bankole Abe
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade
CROSS River State governor Ben Ayade has ordered the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers’ Parade at the ongoing Calabar Carnival after seven persons died in an accident during the event.

Twenty-nine persons were also injured in the accident, which occurred on Tuesday, December 27.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Cross River State Government Christian Ita said the governor was devas­tated by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend a motorist suspected to have caused the accident.

The unnamed motorist is currently on the run.

Ayade also sympathised with the victims of the accident and their families and ordered an immediate investi­gation to unravel how the mo­torist was able to get through security obstacles to have access to the routes, which were closed to the public.

Tragedy struck at the annual carnival when a Toy­ota Camry car lost control and ran into a crowd of spectators.

The accident, which occurred when the governor was already seated with other digni­taries, brought the Day Five ac­tivities to an end.

While confirming the accident, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Command­er, Maikano Hassan, said 21 male adults, three women, two boys and three girls were injured.

He said that the remains of the dead had been depos­ited in two hospitals in Calabar, the state capital.

