Insecurity: Kidnappers of two medical doctors in Cross River demand N100m ransom

KIDNAPPERS of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded a N100 million ransom to set them free.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Felix Archibong, made this known to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

Archibong said that the two doctors were kidnapped alongside some yet-to-be identified persons at the Ikomita area of the Calabar-Ikom highway on Friday.

The state’s commissioner of police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the police was working to ensure the release of the victims.

Balarabe said he would lead his men to comb the bushes to ensure release of the men.

“We are going to comb the forest to secure their release. I assure you that the matter will adequately be dealt with,” he said, adding, “I am not just sitting in Calabar to give orders, I am also on the ground with my men. We have the cooperation of the locals, and I believe we will have positive results. I am on the ground with various units.”

The police chief said he and his men would work hard to secure the release of the victims unharmed.

