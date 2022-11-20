34.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Kidnappers of two medical doctors in Cross River demand N100m ransom

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Insecurity image
Gunmen
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

KIDNAPPERS of two medical doctors in Cross River State have demanded a N100 million ransom to set them free.

The state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Felix Archibong, made this known to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday.

Archibong said that the two doctors were kidnapped alongside some yet-to-be identified persons at the Ikomita area of the Calabar-Ikom highway on Friday.

The state’s commissioner of police, Sule Balarabe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the police was working to ensure the release of the victims.

Balarabe said he would lead his men to comb the bushes to ensure release of the men.

“We are going to comb the forest to secure their release. I assure you that the matter will adequately be dealt with,” he said, adding, “I am not just sitting in Calabar to give orders, I am also on the ground with my men. We have the cooperation of the locals, and I believe we will have positive results. I am on the ground with various units.”

The police chief said he and his men would work hard to secure the release of the victims unharmed.

- Advertisement -

 

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes

AMID exponential growth of poverty among Nigerians, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)...
Crime

NDLEA arrests Saudi Arabia-bound widow with cocaine in footwear

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 56-year-old widow...
Conflict and Security

No less than 350 persons killed in electoral violence in Nigeria since 2014 – Group

MANAGING Conflict in Nigeria (MCN), a European Union-funded programme, has said that no less...
Elections

2023: UK vows to sanction electoral offenders

THE United Kingdom has vowed to sanction Nigerians seeking to undermine the 2023 general...
Elections

2023: Atiku will win in first ballot, PDP tells INEC

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA arrests Saudi Arabia-bound widow with cocaine in footwear
Next article133m Poor Nigerians: SERAP calls on Buhari to probe spendings on poverty intervention programmes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.