32.9 C
Abuja

Police to deploy technology against kidnappers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

NewsNational News
Theophilus Adedokun
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said that the police commands in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states will deploy technology-based assets to prevent kidnapping and other crimes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Police Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday.

Adejobi said the IGP had ordered an immediate restructuring of the security architecture on the road to provide adequate deployment of officers, ensure the protection of lives and property and address criminal activities on the highway

He stressed that the IGP had maintained that the police leadership is not thoughtless to the predicament of motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Inspector-General of Police pledges adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway”, he said.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly road users, hunters, community leaders and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorize innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution,” he added.

Author profile
Theophilus Adedokun

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

EFCC secures conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has secured the conviction of...
National News

2023: Atiku managing PDP crisis well – Campaign spokesman

A SPOKESPERSON of the Atiku Abubakar campaign team Charles Aniagwu has said the presidential...
Investigations

MOBILISATION FEE: How police charge poor Nigerians N30k, N50k before probing reported cases

Nigeria's grim poverty profile — with the World Bank projecting the number of poor...
Featured News

Police beef up security around INEC facilities in Gombe

THE Gombe State Police Command have beefed up security around Independent National Electoral Commission...
Crime

Police confirm arrest of six suspected kidnappers in Lagos

THE Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six men who were...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleEFCC secures conviction of 11 cyber criminals in Oyo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.