Police to deploy technology against kidnappers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said that the police commands in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states will deploy technology-based assets to prevent kidnapping and other crimes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Police Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday.

Adejobi said the IGP had ordered an immediate restructuring of the security architecture on the road to provide adequate deployment of officers, ensure the protection of lives and property and address criminal activities on the highway

He stressed that the IGP had maintained that the police leadership is not thoughtless to the predicament of motorists on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The Inspector-General of Police pledges adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway”, he said.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly road users, hunters, community leaders and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorize innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution,” he added.