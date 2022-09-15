Police kill two suspected kidnappers, rescue victims in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has killed two suspected kidnappers who abducted two victims from their home in Shao, Moro Local Government Area of the state, on Monday September 12.

The state police public relations officer, Superintendent Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed, in a statement he released yesterday, the rescue of the two victims.

Ajayi identified the rescued victims as Afusat Lawal and her son, Taofeek.

According to him, the two were rescued by a joint operation of the police, vigilante members and the local hunters.

He said that the kidnappers were apprehended in the bush while sharing the loot they received from the family of the kidnapped victims.

The statement read, “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the victims have been rescued after an intensive and painstaking search and rescue operation by the command’s tactical teams, supported by vigilantes and hunters.

“The kidnappers were accosted in the bush while sharing the ransom collected from the family of the victims, and opened fire on the operatives immediately.

“During an exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers that suffered gunshot injuries during the encounter were arrested and taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“Consequently, their corpses were deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Exhibits recovered from the kidnappers include one Honda Accord Saloon car with number plate LAGOS GJ 52 LSR, one single barrel gun, and an unspecified amount of money.”

