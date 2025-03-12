back to top

NYU Stern opens applications for Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
NYU Stern opens applications for Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship
NYU-Stern Building used for illustration.
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

THE New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business has opened applications for its Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship.

This programme aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of the complex relationship between climate change and economic systems.

The fellowship is open to journalists worldwide, including staff reporters, editors, and freelancers, interested in exploring the nexus of climate and economics. While aspects of the course focus on U.S. policies and institutions, applications from journalists based outside the United States are welcome.


     

     

    Selected fellows will receive stipends to cover travel and accommodation expenses:
    $2,000 for those residing outside the New York Metro Area and $1,000 for local participants.

    All programme-related meals will be provided, and there is no corporate or advocacy-group sponsorship. The programme is fully funded by NYU Stern.

    Interested journalists should submit their application here.

    Deadline by April 20, 2025.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement