NYU Stern opens applications for Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship

THE New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business has opened applications for its Climate Economics Journalism Fellowship.

This programme aims to enhance journalists’ understanding of the complex relationship between climate change and economic systems.

The fellowship is open to journalists worldwide, including staff reporters, editors, and freelancers, interested in exploring the nexus of climate and economics. While aspects of the course focus on U.S. policies and institutions, applications from journalists based outside the United States are welcome.

Selected fellows will receive stipends to cover travel and accommodation expenses:

$2,000 for those residing outside the New York Metro Area and $1,000 for local participants.

All programme-related meals will be provided, and there is no corporate or advocacy-group sponsorship. The programme is fully funded by NYU Stern.

Interested journalists should submit their application here.

Deadline by April 20, 2025.