Obasanjo Library demands apology from EFCC, threatens litigation over raid on premises

THE management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) has condemned and demanded an apology from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for what it described as an invasion of its premises around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 10.

According to the OOPL, the apology is for those whose rights were trampled upon and who sustained injuries during the incident, warning that it would take legal action if the commission failed to comply.

In a statement by its Managing Director, Vitalis Ortese, the organisation said the late-night operation disrupted a private gathering within the complex, leaving several persons injured.

Recall that armed operatives from the EFCC had stormed the Library and arrested some of those present.

The OOPL described the raid, which the EFCC claimed was a sting operation as a blatant violation of fundamental human rights and an affront to the Library’s rights as a corporate entity.

It condemned the anti-graft agency’s approach, stating that police officers were already on duty at the event and additional personnel had been deployed from Kemta Police Station, Abeokuta, none of whom, it claimed, had prior knowledge of the EFCC operation.

In addition to an apology, the management demanded an explanation on the raid.

“In the meantime, management demands an explanation of these impudent actions from the commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of its rights, to all those who gathered, and those who sustained serious injuries from the gangster-like induced chaos.

“Failure for which the management will be compelled to seek redress and sanctions as appropriate,” the management vowed.

It said it had started its own investigation into the incident and would direct the issue to relevant authorities, including the EFCC, Police, and the State Security Service (SSS).

Meanwhile, the EFCC on its official X handle on Sunday, confirmed the raid, during which operatives from its Lagos Zonal Office arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters.