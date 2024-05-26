Obi breaks silence on merger speculation

THE Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the speculations of a potential merger with the Peoples’ Democratic Party ahead of the 2027 general election.

In an interview with NoireTV on Saturday, May 25, Obi stated that he would support any merger aimed at making Nigeria better through effective governance.

“As long as any merger or any coming together is for a better Nigeria or new Nigeria and for governing properly, I am for it,” Obi said.

“If it is just a merger for election or state capture, I am not for it. Like I always say, I am not desperate to be a president, I am desperate to see Nigeria work especially for the poor people because we have a lot of potentials.

“If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly, unlock all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I am for it. It may be at the party level, it may be at the individual level, but we must come together and build a better Nigeria,” the former Anambra State governor added.

Obi said he did not doubt the sincerity of the former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, who promised to support him if he emerged as the PDP flag-bearer in 2027.

He noted that a merger was feasible if the parties involved could find common ground and shared goals, despite their political differences.

“I don’t think any party in Nigeria is different from others. It is just human beings. I don’t know anyone that has ideologies that is different from the other. There are parties that have not reached that level of ideological difference. We are basically the same. Like Labour Party, we have it in writing, but we have not achieved it in behaviour and since we haven’t achieved it in behaviour, we remain the same.”

Obi expressed his intention to work with people who understand Nigeria’s problems and are passionate about improving the present situation of the country.

“So, what we need now is to look for individuals that are thinking alike. People that believe that where we are is not where we are supposed to be and that where we can be improved. People that can work together to make Nigeria better.”

Speaking on the internal crisis in the Labour Party, Obi said he was more concerned about the problem of the country rather than the political crisis in his party.

The ICIR reported that a recent meeting between Obi and Atiku sparked speculations about a merger of some opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on the possibility with the BBC Hausa, Atiku said that a merger between the PDP and the Labour Party was possible, adding that he would support if he is chosen as the PDP’s flagbearer.

According to him, nothing will stop them from merging if the two parties decide to form an alliance.

The ICIR reports that both Atiku and Obi under the PDP, contested for the presidency against former President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo of the APC in 2019.

However, in 2022, during the build-up to the 2023 election, Obi left to join the Labour Party and continued with his presidential ambition.

Obi secured third place behind Atiku in the February 23 presidential election, won by incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).