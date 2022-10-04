Obi condemns attack, arrest of supporters

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has condemned the arrest and intimidation of his supporters in some parts of the country.

Obi took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to describe the intimidation as a breach of free and fair elections.

“Elections are not deemed free and fair when a certain group employs the tool of intimidation to ensure that the opposition is silenced, both at the campaigns and at the polls,” he said.

He also noted that peaceful assembly during election campaigns were backed by law and should not be violated by security agencies.

“Recent reports of Obidients being silently arrested by some security agents are extremely disturbing and condemnable.

“We must ensure that everyone is given a level playing field in the forthcoming elections, and that no eligible Nigerian, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, is disenfranchised, more so through violence and intimidation,” he added.

Obi urged security agencies at the federal and state levels to show respect for citizen’s rights.

Reports across some social media platforms suggested the arrest of some Labour Party supporters.

According to publisher, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, two men captured in a video circulating social media on Sunday had been brutalised due to their choice of candidate.

“These are supporters of Peter Obi attacked and brutalised by OfficialAPCNg supporters in Lagos. It is criminal to subject any Nigerian citizen to this level of cruelty over their political choices,” Sowore tweeted.