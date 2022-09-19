22.8 C
2023: Obi leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in ICIR poll

Joel Ayomide Adejola
file Photo: Peter Obi
IN a recent Twitter opinion poll by the ICIR, 73.5 per cent of respondents selected Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, as their preferred candidate for the upcoming 2023 general elections.

The ICIR’s survey, which had 34,764 respondents, started on September 15 and closed the following day.

2023 Election Opinion Poll

Approximately 21 per cent of the respondents indicated Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, as their desired candidate. 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, based and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party,  Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, garnered 4.7 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.

The Anap Foundation had recently released the results of its nationwide electorate poll, indicating that a majority 21 per cent of the participants supported Obi, while 32 per cent remained undecided about their preferred candidate.

