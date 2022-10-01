Obi supporters march on Lekki, despite heavy police presence

HUNDREDS of supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, thronged the streets in Lagos this morning to drum support for him.

As early as 7am, processions had come out in their numbers in Victoria Island, Lagos mainland and the Festac area defying the early rains to chant support songs.

Heavy armed policemen set up positions from Oriental Hotel and Lekki TollGate to Marwa bus stop to enforce the court order ordering the Obidient supporters not to mass at the Lekki TollGate but can pass through.

Most of his supporters known as ‘Obidents’ who spoke to the ICIR said that they wanted “a new Nigeria and a vibrant leader to push it forward.”

Boniface Oko said he wanted a leader and a friend.

Oko said, “We want a different and better Nigeria. We want a leader as vibrant as Obi who is also a friend. Obi comes to our houses. He wants our best interest. I will vote him with my permanent voters card (PVC) in the coming elections.

Annie Gabriel said she had come all the way from Abule Egba for the rally. She said after checking out of her house by 4am, she got to Ikeja but was unimpressed by the level of preparation and opted to come down to Lekki.

“I am here to change the status quo. We are here to vote for Peter Obi. This is the only country we have,” she said.

Mfon Eno Mfon said, “I am out here for a better tomorrow, canvassing for Peter Obi. He means change and newness. I believe that he will effect the change we want.”

The supporters marched from Marwa to Ikate Maiyagun before they were intercepted by the LP governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour had promised that the really would be peaceful.