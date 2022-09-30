22.1 C
Abuja

Lagos police warn against rally at Lekki Toll Gate

Politics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
LagosPolice Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Lagos State Police Command has warned against any rally that any political party or group could have scheduled to hold at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1.

The command’s public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement he issued today via Twitter, stressed that a court of law had warned against any such rally.

Hundeyin said the police would leave no stone unturned in enforcing the court order.

“In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command will ensure total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state,” the statement read.

Explaining that while the police was not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly, association and expression, it would live up to its mandate of ensuring that “no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of a rally.”

The statement admonished peace-loving persons to go about their duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, adding that their safety had been guaranteed.

On Wednesday, September 28, a Federal High Court ruled that supporters of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, can only march through the popular Lekki tollgate but were not allowed to converge there for their rally.

Youths campaigns for Peter Obi
Youths campaign for Peter Obi at the last One Million March in Lagos. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa_The_ICIR
- Advertisement -

Ten persons, including nine lawyers, had asked the court to restrain the LP, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed; the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure; and their supporters from holding the #Obidatti23 Forward Ever rally planned for October 1 in the state.

The plaintiffs are Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Suleiman Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi K. Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Mantim Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami, and Wale Abe Lawrence.

The 1st to 10th defendants were Obi, LP, Baba-Ahmed, Abure, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Director-General (Department of State Services), Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Governor of Lagos State.

Represented by their counsel, Dada Awosika, the plaintiffs argued that a repeat or celebration of the “infamous” EndSARS protest of 2020 under the political guise of “#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally” would cause a breakdown of peace and result in post-traumatic stress disorder for them and the public.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

‘Gutter water’, ‘monkey tail’ and smoked faeces: new dangers on Nigeria’s drug scene

By Emeka Dumbili, Nnamdi Azikiwe University New, unconventional drugs are becoming popular in Nigeria, designed...
World News

Putin signs agreement on Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions

RUSSIA'S President Vladimir Putin today presided over a signing ceremony to incorporate four occupied...
News

Yobe North senatorial primary: APC to appeal decision despite Lawan’s acceptance of court judgment

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) will appeal the court judgment on the Yobe North...
Health

Heart failure affects younger people in Africa more than in Europe, Asia – Study

A STUDY by a team of 12 experts from 11 countries has revealed that heart...
World News

Heavy gunshots in Burkina Faso spark fears eight months after successful coup

HEAVY gunfire heard on Friday near the main military camp and residential areas of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article‘Gutter water’, ‘monkey tail’ and smoked faeces: new dangers on Nigeria’s drug scene

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.