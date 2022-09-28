Obi’s supporters can only march through Lekki tollgate, court rules

SUPPORTERS of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate Peter Obi have been ordered to only march through the popular Lekki tollgate but were not allowed to converge there for their rally.

The order was given by Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ten persons, including nine lawyers, had asked the court to restrain the LP, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, and their supporters from holding the #Obidatti23 Forward Ever rally planned for 1st October in the state.

The plaintiffs are Adedotun Ajulo, Salamatu Suleiman Lewi, Hakeem Ijaduola, Ogunbona Akinpelu, Owolabi K. Oluwasegun, Mogbojuri Kayode, Wuyep Mantim Nadom, Dimimu Mabel, Kolawole Salami, and Wale Abe Lawrence.

The 1st to 10th defendants were Obi, LP, Baba-Ahmed, Abure, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Commissioner of Police (Lagos State Command), Director-General (Department of State Services), Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Limited, Attorney-General of Lagos State and the Governor of Lagos State.

Represented by their counsel, Dada Awosika, the plaintiffs argued that a repeat or celebration of the “infamous” EndSARS protest of 2020 under the political guise of “#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally” would cause a breakdown of peace and will result in post-traumatic stress disorder for them and the public.

They asked the court for four reliefs.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants; their associates and loyalists from conducting the scheduled END SARS Rally tagged as the ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’ on the 1st of October, 2020 or any other subsequent date, at the Lekki Toll Gate until the hearing and determination of the Motion-On-Notice dated September 12, 2022.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants and their loyalists from further planning and promoting the Scheduled END SARS Rally tagged as the ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 5th 6th, 7th Defendants from allowing or granting permissions to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants, their agents and the organizers of ‘#Obidatti23 Forward Ever Rally’ at the behest of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants from carrying out the said anniversary on the 1st of October, 2022 and any other subsequent date.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 8th Defendant (LCC) from granting permission to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants; their agents, privies, allies and loyalists, to make use of the Lekki Toll Gate or any space under and within the control of the 8th Defendant for carrying out the said anniversary on the 1st of October, 2022 and any other subsequent date.”

The defendants filed a notice of preliminary objection seeking to stop the court from hearing the motion because it lacked jurisdiction.

However, in his ruling, the judge ordered that the rally could march through the toll plaza and continue to other locations, but were not permitted to converge there as their venue.

He also directed the Inspector General of Police and the Lagos State Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with the order.

The court adjourned till 4 November for a continuous hearing of the matter and also to enable parties in the suit to be served.